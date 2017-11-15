CCI consensus over polls on time clears confusion

ISLAMABAD: In the post-Nawaz Sharif disqualification chaotic environment, a good news has emerged that clears all the decks for holding the 2018 general elections on schedule.

The consensus reached in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on sticking to the timeline for the parliamentary polls points to a host of indicators, encouraging for democrats and frustrating for conspiracy-plagued elements.

One, the unanimity nailed the assertions, mostly by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, accusing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief and former president Asif Ali Zardari of connivance and hidden agenda to sabotage the forthcoming elections on time.

The quick agreement hammered out in the CCI especially because of PPP’s Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s approach and the subsequent unequivocal support by leader of opposition Khursheed Shah to it, coupled with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s accommodation, brought to an end these allegations.

The PML-N leaders’ diatribe apart, the PPP’s stand has otherwise also created doubts in many minds about its very strategy. It was stressed that the PPP wants to upset the electoral process. However, it has finally demonstrated that it is all for the timely polls.

The PPP was the main hurdle in the way of scheduled polls, demanding though belatedly, that the census should be discussed in the CCI first. The prime minister accepted the call, and the PPP was satisfied that it has been heard.

Two, a theory was being heatedly advanced that the actual plan behind apparent interrupting of the elections was to pave the way for extension of the upcoming caretaker setup to convert it into a technocrats’ government with an enlarged tenure of three years. This scheme has also been spiked.

Some federal ministers have publicly stated that the real motive behind efforts to disrupt the polls was to create a crisis so that politicians are painted black in the public eye. However, at the end of the day politicos showed wisdom and tided over the obstacles. Before every parliamentary polls, a gossiping campaign is started that the next interim arrangement will be created for a longer time than its stipulated life.

Three, grapevine has it that machinations are afoot to interrupt the electoral process come what may to send the present assemblies packing so that they can’t elect half of the Senate in March next. The aim was to deprive the PML-N of its impending majority in the Upper House of Parliament. This speculation may also die down now because of the unanimous accord among the political parties to organize the polls on time.

However, before every election to the Senate, held after three years, an atmosphere is created regardless of the political party that rules, indicating that the government of the day would not be allowed to continue till this exercise so that it is robbed of the likely majority in this parliamentary chamber.

In the last quarter of 2011, a similar drive was launched so that the then ruling PPP is incapacitated to get majority in the Senate. In November that year, Nawaz Sharif, who was then in the opposition, had publicly declared that the Senate election would be held at all costs on the given time, and the government of Asif Zardari would complete its constitutionally mandated five-year term. It virtually happened as the opposition did not embark upon any campaign to deny the opportunity to the PPP.

While the PPP was emphasizing summoning of the CCI to deliberate upon the census, it and all other political parties have been saying that they want the next polls on the dot. None of them opposed the exercise. At one point, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq raised the slogan “first accountability, then elections” but he too later hastily changed it and started harping on the theme that the elections should not be delayed under any circumstances.

Four, for some time Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has repeatedly called for snap polls, a demand that has not been even slightly favoured by any political party. Rather, every political force dismissed it as inconsequential. The CCI consensus threw aside his call and vowed to adhere to the schedule.

Even otherwise, Imran Khan’s demand was impracticable because when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has loudly expressed that it will not be in a position to hold the polls on time if the constitutional bill was not hurriedly passed, it obviously can’t organize the process earlier.

The ECP wants the bill to be immediately passed so that it can do the mandatory delimitation of constituencies, relocate seats to provinces on the basis of the provisional results of the 2017 population census, update the electoral roles and make other essential arrangements to avoid any subsequent judicial challenge to the elections for not having met the necessary requirements. It has clearly stated that the elections, if arranged on the old population census of 1998, would be subject to litigation in superior courts, jeopardizing the electoral process.