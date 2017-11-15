Wed November 15, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 15, 2017

Distinction

PESHAWAR: Miss Jannat Akhtar of LLB final, Frontier Law College, Peshawar, has been selected for legislative and judicial training by US State Department under the initiative for High Achiever Students from South Asia programme.

As per the press release of Frontier Law College, Miss Jannat Akhtar, is currently completing her six weeks assignments in Washington DC and Cleveland in Ohio. Her focus task is “Human Trafficking and Dispensation of Justice.”

She is daughter of Akhtar Ali Khan Nahaki, a former vice-chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council.

