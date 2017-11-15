Anniversary of Serena Hotel marked

Islamabad: The celebrations of the 30th anniversary of Faisalabad Serena Hotel began with two public diplomacy events.The first event was held with the title of ‘Clean Up Drive’ in which the hotel arranged to clean the Club Road, Jinnah Park and its surroundings.

The hotel staff was divided in three teams to cover separate areas, who cleaned the entire park along with the road.In continuation with the activities, the Serena Hotel arranged a walk against pollution in which people from all walks of life were in attendance including staff members.

The event started with hotel general manager Saqib Ahmad welcoming the guest of Director General of Parks & Horticulture Association Meher Hayat Luck.On the occasion, Irfan Majeed, EAM of Faisalabad Serena Hotel, called for the importance of activities in protecting the environment to develop interests in citizens to take care of pollution in all ways possible.