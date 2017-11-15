VSO team visits Rescue 1122 office

Rawalpindi :A delegation of Voluntary Service Oversees (VSO) visited Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Headquarters here to observe the emergency response system and discuss in detail about Rescue Mohafiz (Volunteers) Programme of Rescue 1122 and future collaboration of Rescue 1122 with VSO.

The delegation headed by Philip Goodwin, CEO of VSO was warmly welcomed by Deeba Shahnaz, head of Community Safety and Dr Abdur Rahman, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi along with other rescue officers.

DEO of Rescue 1122 briefed delegation on detail history of the emergency management and hectic efforts put by the Founder Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer, (SI) and his team to establish a comprehensive emergency management system in Pakistan.

Deeba Shahnaz Akhter briefed the delegation about the performance of emergency service in which over 5.3 million victims have been rescued in all over Punjab and registered 100,000 Rescue Mohafiz to establish Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) in all union councils of Punjab.

She briefed that all registered Rescue Mohafiz are being coordinated through Mohafiz application and trained on internationally certified training course of disaster response at community level. Furthermore, the skills competition of trained Rescue Mohafiz (Volunteers) shall be held at provincial level to access, analyse, evaluate and encourage the best CERTs & Rescue Mohafiz based on imparted training at district level.

She further appreciated active collaboration and support provided by VSO to Rescue 1122 for establishment of resilient communities in Pakistan. The Rescue Mohafiz demonstrated disaster response skills through mock exercise of mass causality incident, fire emergency and water emergencies.

Philip Goodwin interacted with volunteers and appreciated their skills. The delegation also visited Command and Control Room to observe working mechanism to respond to emergencies.

CEO of Voluntary Service Oversees commented about the service “It is really amasing to see the wonderful work done by Rescue 1122 for establishment of volunteer system at community level with name Rescue Mohafiz. I am thankful to all officers and rescuers for arranging impressive demonstration of volunteers and happy to see the wonderful and impressive organisation with people like Rescue 1122 & its volunteers prepare to help people and save lives.”