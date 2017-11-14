Zia’s protégé lecturing on democracy: Imran

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Iman Khan on Monday said that apprentice of late military dictator Ziaul Haq is lecturing his party on democracy.

Sharing a picture of Nawaz Sharif with Ziaul Haq on his Twitter account, Imran wrote that it was the sign of the Day of Judgment that Sharif – protégé of the late military dictator – is lecturing them on democracy. “Zia's protégé lecturing PTI on democracy! Signs of Qiamat.”

Separately, the PTI chairman called on the European and other countries to strengthen their laws to combat money laundering, as billions of rupees are sent to Europe through money laundering from poor countries. This he said whilespeaking to the ambassadors of the European countries here at a dinner, arranged by PTI’s Dr Shahzad Waseem. He added the wealth from poor and developing countries was laundered to the advanced nations through this illegal activity.

He emphasised that it was the duty of the European countries to make effective their laws regarding money laundering and support the drive of the developing countries against this menace. Those, who were present, included, the envoys from Russia, France, Canada, Denmark, Norway and Oman.