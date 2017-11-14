Tue November 14, 2017
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2017

Shortage of stamp papers

NAWABSHAH: The shortage of stamp papers throughout the Shaheed Benazirabad district has put the people in trouble and they are forced to pay additional amount to purchase the stamp papers. The residents of Shaheed Benazirabad district have demanded the concerned department to resolve this serious issue at the earliest.

