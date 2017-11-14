tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NAWABSHAH: The shortage of stamp papers throughout the Shaheed Benazirabad district has put the people in trouble and they are forced to pay additional amount to purchase the stamp papers. The residents of Shaheed Benazirabad district have demanded the concerned department to resolve this serious issue at the earliest.
