Tue November 14, 2017
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2017

Minister satisfied with anti-dengue efforts in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq has said due to integrated efforts of concerned departments dengue situation in Punjab is under control. He was presiding over a meeting of cabinet committee on dengue at the Civil Secretariat on Monday. He directed the officials to continue the anti-dengue drive for another month. He also directed to boost dengue surveillance activities in district Chakwal and said that a third party would conduct validation of this activity as well. The deputy commissioners and chief executive officers health of other districts participated in the meeting through video link.

