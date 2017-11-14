Tue November 14, 2017
November 14, 2017

Vardy backs Puel’s impact at Leicester after positive start

LONDON: Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy says new manager Claude Puel has been able to get the club back on track without making huge changes and that the Frenchman plans only to make small adjustments that will help them improve.

Puel joined Leicester late last month and has helped the 2015/16 champions climb out of the relegation zone and into 12th spot on the back of a win and a draw in the two league games he has taken charge of so far.“It has been good,” the England international was quoted as saying by the Leicester Mercury.

“He hasn’t changed too much but he has said he wants to change a few things, coming up in the future. But he says they will only be little things.“They are things he says will make us better, so we are looking forward to it. The new manager has come in and four points from two games is a good start.”

The 30-year-old also backed former teammate Danny Drinkwater to be given another chance to earn a spot in the England squad ahead of next year’s World Cup.The Chelsea midfielder declined a call-up for friendlies against Germany and Brazil due to a lack of match fitness. 

