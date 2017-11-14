‘I messed up, needed to redeem myself,’ says Hamilton

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAO PAULO, Brazil: Lewis Hamilton admitted to mixed emotions on Sunday when he finished fourth at the Brazilian Grand Prix after starting from the pit lane.
The 32-year-old Briton, who clinched his fourth world title at the Mexican Grand Prix two weeks ago, stormed through the field in his Mercedes to lead the race for a period between the leaders’ pit stops.
But, in the end, he was unable to complete a remarkable drive by becoming only the third man to finish on the podium from a pit lane start as Kimi Rakkonen of Ferrari hung on to third.His Ferrari teammate four-time champion Sebastian Vettel won the race ahead of Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.
“It was fun,” said Hamilton with a smile afterwards. “It was like my karting days when I was starting at the back.“But I messed up yesterday and put myself in the worst possible position. I know I was quick enough to win from pole position to the flag and I made the job a lot harder for myself.
“When I woke up this morning my goal was to redeem myself after my mistake, do the team proud and to get the points back. I tried for third, but I ran out of tyres in the end.“But I think I continued to show that I’ve still got the fire in my heart and I’m young at heart and I have many more races in, ahead of me.”
