‘I messed up, needed to redeem myself,’ says Hamilton

SAO PAULO, Brazil: Lewis Hamilton admitted to mixed emotions on Sunday when he finished fourth at the Brazilian Grand Prix after starting from the pit lane.

The 32-year-old Briton, who clinched his fourth world title at the Mexican Grand Prix two weeks ago, stormed through the field in his Mercedes to lead the race for a period between the leaders’ pit stops.

But, in the end, he was unable to complete a remarkable drive by becoming only the third man to finish on the podium from a pit lane start as Kimi Rakkonen of Ferrari hung on to third.His Ferrari teammate four-time champion Sebastian Vettel won the race ahead of Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

“It was fun,” said Hamilton with a smile afterwards. “It was like my karting days when I was starting at the back.“But I messed up yesterday and put myself in the worst possible position. I know I was quick enough to win from pole position to the flag and I made the job a lot harder for myself.

“When I woke up this morning my goal was to redeem myself after my mistake, do the team proud and to get the points back. I tried for third, but I ran out of tyres in the end.“But I think I continued to show that I’ve still got the fire in my heart and I’m young at heart and I have many more races in, ahead of me.”