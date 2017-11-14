Cahill says fit and raring to go for Honduras

MELBOURNE: Australia’s Tim Cahill says he is fit to start against Honduras in Wednesday’s decisive World Cup playoff tie in Sydney after being rested in the scoreless first leg due to an ankle injury.

Cahill, who scored a double against Syria last month to put Australia into the intercontinental playoff, was an unused substitute on Friday as the Socceroos wasted several chances to secure a precious away goal in San Pedro Sula.

The 37-year-old said he would look to play a full part in both training sessions before the match at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium and would be ready to go if selected by coach Ange Postecoglou.

“That’s not really my say but I feel great. If I had to play in Honduras, I definitely would have made a contribution,” Cahill, Australia’s most prolific scorer with 50 goals from his 103 appearances, told reporters in Sydney.

“And I think that’s what it’s all about, putting your body on the line and sacrificing (for) these two games, for such a big occasion for our country, being our fourth consecutive chance of getting to another World Cup.”

Australia have spared no expense in their bid qualify for next year’s finals in Russia, bringing their players home as early as possible on a chartered plane kitted out with high-tech recovery equipment.

The Hondurans will have less time to acclimatise after arriving later on a commercial jet.“Things are going really well, it’s been an awesome process leading into the last game and now going into this one,” said Cahill.