Seven cueists training in Karachi for Doha c’ships

KARACHI: The seven-member Pakistan squad which will be representing the country in the IBSF championships to be staged in Doha, Qatar, later this month is being trained here at the Legend Snooker Parlour in Gulistan-e-Johar.

Naveed Kapadia, a qualified referee besides being a cueist, is supervising the camp training.Asjad Iqbal, Mohammad Asif, Mubashir Raza and Naseem Akhtar are being trained for the IBSF World Snooker Championship.

Mohammad Yousuf, Imran Shahzad and Khurram Hussain Agha are preparing for the IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship.“We are having a couple of sessions of three hours each on daily basis. The training commenced on last Tuesday and it will continue until the coming Thursday. The squad will then be flying out to Doha for participating in the World Championships on Friday,” the camp commandant revealed.

“All the seven cueists are fit and ready for the global event. They are practising hard with the objective of bringing home medals,” Kapadia added. Asjad and Asif were automatic qualifiers for the open event of the World Championships by virtue of being the top cueists of the country in the latest national ranking chart. Young Naseem has been granted wild card entry on the basis of his title triumph in the World Under-18 Snooker Championship last month.

The executive committee of Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) has selected the fifth ranked Mubashir Raza, in his early 20s, as the fourth member of the squad, ahead of third ranked Mohammad Bilal, fourth ranked Shahid Aftab and sixth ranked Zulfiqar Abdul Qadir, who ended as the runner-up in the recently concluded Jubilee Insurance 3rd Ranking Cup Snooker Championship 2017.