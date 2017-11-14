President approves support fund for deserving artists

Islamabad: President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday approved financial support for the deserving artists across the country under the Federal Government Artists Welfare Fund.

He also ordered the health ministry to make special arrangements for the treatment of unwell artists under the prime minister’s health programme. The president was chairing a meeting of the steering committee of the Federal Government Artists Welfare Fund at the Aiwan-i-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by secretaries and representatives of the ministries of finance, cabinet division, information and health and members of the steering committee of the fund. The meeting considered the applications for extending financial aid and granted its approval. The president also directed the committee not to give its approval for screening of any foreign propaganda movie against Pakistan.

The members of the steering committee of the Fund who attended the meeting included Attaul Haq Qasmi, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Arif Habib, Mustafa Qureshi, Najeebullah Anjum, Shahid Shafiq, Qavi Khan, Salman Alvi, Zaiba Muhammad Ali and relevant high officials.