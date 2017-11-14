Seminar on climate change impacts

Rawalpindi :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Mian Riaz Hussian Pirzada stressed the need of strategies for sustainable crop production in changing climate scenario and said, “Climate change is not only affecting human life directly also it has eminent indirect impacts in terms of limited food productivity and can cause serious food shortage in future.”

He stated this while addressing as a chief guest on inaugural session of three day International Conference ‘Tackling Climate Change through Plant Breeding’ at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Monday.

The conference was organised by Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics of PMAS-AAUR with an aim to discuss the challenge posed by climate change, new scenario in crop production and revise strategies to tackle them through plant breeding approaches. On the occasion, Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad, VC PMAS-AAUR, and Dr. Muhammad Hanif, Director of National Weather Forecasting Centre, Meteorological Department, were the guest of honour while world renowned scientists from Australia, China and Pakistan of reputed universities, research institutes and Deans, Directors, faculty members & students of PMAS-AAUR are also participating in the conference.