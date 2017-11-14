‘Diabetes Awareness Walk’

Rawalpindi :To mark the ‘World Diabetes Day’ Dr. Jamal Zafar, endocrinologist, is organising ‘Diabetes Awareness Walk’ today (Tuesday), at Municipal Stadium, Satellite Town here, at 10 a.m, says a press release.

On the occasion, Dr. Jamal Nasir, president, Pakistan Green Task Force will be the chief guest. Young doctors, students, representatives of pharmaceutical companies and citizens will participate in the walk.

Caps, food items and gifts will be distributed among children and a free sugar screening camp for children will be organised. For the purpose of sugar free screening, mobile ambulance teams will visit different areas. At 3 p.m, ‘Diabetes Awareness Seminar’ will also be organised at a hotel near Kali Tanki. Prof. Saleem Qureshi, Dr. Rizwan Aziz Qazi, Dr. Umer will address the seminar.