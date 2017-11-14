Lies exposed

Australian Foreign Minister Ms Julie Bishop paid a two-day official visit to India from 18-19 July, 2017. During the visit, she met PM Narendra Modi, Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to discuss issues of bilateral interest. During the visit, she also had discussions with the Indian leadership about the Indo-China standoff in Doklam. Later, it was propagated through the Indian media that Australian foreign minister criticised China on the issue of Indo-China standoff at Doklam. The reality is that she intentionally avoided commenting on the issue to prevent any Chinese reaction as China is the largest trading partner of Australia and it has the largest number of international students from China, which is the major source of foreign exchange for Australia. Therefore, in all logical calculations, Australia can ill afford to appease India at the cost of China.

What she said in a lecture in New Delhi was that her country opposes Beijing’s construction of artificial reefs and their militarisation in the disputed South China Sea, holding that freedom of navigation must be ensured. The minister said at the same time that there was a need to engage with Beijing as it would be in no one’s interest to see the Chinese economy falter. Last year, blaming the Indian media for “stirring up” negative sentiments against China by highlighting the divergences in ties, a state-run Chinese daily said that the press on both sides should be cautious about attempts to drive a “wedge” between the two countries. It said the country’s media and public opinion are busy stirring up negative sentiments. They tend to attach more attention to divergences while overstating contradictions between the two. “Words like ‘invasion’ or ‘transgression’ are often used by them to describe Beijing without naming sources, and the ’China threat theory’ has been hyped up by them from time to time,” it stated. “Clearly, the Indian media has not yet learned to see the considerable potential of the bilateral relationships with a constructive mindset,” it concluded.

Earlier this year, the Indian media came up with a 'breaking news' story involving the son of a banned organisation’s chief and an elusive don who were allegedly 'involved' in fomenting unrest in held Kashmir. It turned out to be totally concocted. After initially carrying the story, the Indian media have since removed it from their websites. According to one report, the Indian media does not spare even Sikhs. The report gave one example, saying: “ISIS Plot to Strike in India -- Last week some of the Indian media published a potential ISIS plot to attack India and target Narendra Modi. The Zee TV and India Today in their figment of imagination concocted a story that the attacker would be a Sikh woman from Canada. Really?”

According to another report, “India is already the biggest newspaper market in the world - over 100 million copies sold each day. Advertising revenues have soared. In the past two decades, the number of channels has grown from one -- the dowdy state-owned broadcaster Doordarshan -- to more than 500, of which more than 80 are news channels. But such robust growth, many believe, may have come at the cost of accuracy, journalistic ethics and probity.” It added: “The media has taken some flak in recent months for being shallow, inaccurate and sometimes damagingly obtrusive. Former Supreme Court judge and chairman of the country's Press Council, Markandey Katju, fired the first broadside, exhorting journalists to educate themselves more. Predictably, it provoked a sharp reaction from the media.

“Economist Amartya Sen is the latest to join the list of critics after being wrongly quoted in the mainstream media a couple of times recently. There are at least two huge barriers, writes Dr Sen in to the quality of Indian media. One is about professional laxity which leads to inaccuracies and mistakes. The other, he says, is a class bias in the choice of what news to cover and what to ignore.”

As it is, the Indian TV channels are inviting hawks who are harping on tunes that are based on lies. Sources say if India educates its reporters, editors and producers and promotes tolerance, there could be some pause to fabricated news against Pakistan and its other neighbours, especially China.