Man shoots wife, her sister dead over ‘domestic dispute’

A man shot dead his wife and her sister and injured his four-year-old son in his Machhar Colony residence, over what the police claimed was as yet an unascertained domestic issue.

Keamari Division SP Arif Aziz said the incident, reported on Monday, occurred in a house in Machhar Colony, near the Baitul Mukarram mosque. Two women died and a minor boy suffered a bullet injury, he added.

Abdur Rehman was said to have opened indiscriminate fire that left his 24-year-old wife, Saima, and her 20-year-old sister, Tasleema. His four-year-old son, Sabeer, got shot in the leg.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured child were shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital in Karachi for post-mortem examination and treatment respectively, by officials of the Docks police station, said the SP.

Declared to be out of danger, the boy has been shifted to a private medical facility. As per details provided by SP Aziz, Saima was Rehman’s third wife with whom he had contracted marriage two years ago. His first and second wives resided near Saima’s house.

The SP said that Tasleema had come to her sister’s house for a visit on Sunday when the couple had a heated argument. Said to have stormed out of the house following the argument, Rehman returned late on Sunday night and opened fire on his wife and her sister, added the police official.

The SP maintained that Rehman escaped the town with his two wives and children. According to Docks police SHO Waqar Qaiser, Rehman’s first and second wives lived in one house, while he had arranged for a separate residence for Saima.

Police raided Rehman’s other home, but found that he had left with his family before the break of dawn. Four casings of a 9mm pistol were recovered from the scene; they’ve been sent to a forensic laboratory for testing. The police handed over the women’s bodies to their family. Till the time this report was filed, no case had been registered.

Bajaur native killed

A 40-year-old man was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Gulshan-e-Maymar on Monday apparently over a persisting family feud.

Gulshan-e-Maymar police SHO Rao Akbar said the attack took place in Gul Goth, Gulshan-e-Maymar’s Block-S where unidentified assailants shot dead Daud Shah, son of Muqaddam Shah, and fled away.

The cop said the victim was a resident of Gulshan-e-Maymar and was a mason by profession. “Daud had left for work as per usual on Monday morning and came under attack on the way.” The SHO said it was likely that the murder was driven by a family enmity as Daud was a native of Bajaur Agency who was residing in Karachi.

Daud’s body had been shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for a medico-legal examination before being handed over to his heirs. The police had registered a case and commenced an investigation to ascertain the motive behind Daud’s murder.