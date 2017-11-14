SUSEN handbags unveiled

KARACHI: A launch of a three-day exhibition of SUSEN handbags took place recently, a statement said on Monday. SUSEN, which was launched in Pakistan for the first time, saw a large number of people attending the exhibition, including the who’s who of the fashion and media world, it added. Nadia Hussain was the chief guest and inaugurated the exhibition, while Ahmed Godil was the Red Carpet host. SUSEN Pakistan CEO Omer Raees said: “After finding success in 35 different countries, we are thrilled to bring SUSEN to Pakistan. And we are overjoyed by the support and response we have received so far."