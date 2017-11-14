PMI-KPC seminar organised

KARACHI: PMI-KPC annual project management awards ceremony 2017 organised its 145th monthly seminar to celebrate the International Project Management Day in collaboration with the Jang Group, as a part of the global contribution for recognition of project management profession and professionals, a statement said on Monday.

Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, renowned scientist, former chairman of HEC, minister of science and technology and currently serving as the chair of the UN Committee of Science and Technology, patron-in chief of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences graced this session as the chief guest, it added.

PMI Karachi Pakistan Chapter (KPC), one of the 280 global chapters of PMI announces Project Management Awards every year to encourage professionals in the region.

Project Management Institute (PMI), USA is the world’s leading not-for-profit membership association for the project management profession, with more than half a million members and credential holders in 200+ countries, it added.