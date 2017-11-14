Reduction in taxes demanded

LAHORE: Businessmen demand that the numbers and frequency of taxes have to be reduced and the taxpayers should have the options to pay taxes online.

This was stated by Aftab Ahmad Vohra of Lahore Chamber, while addressing the awareness session on e-payment module in collaboration with the Directorate General of Reforms and Automation, a statement said on Monday.

The Lahore Chamber is making persistent efforts to make the government realise that it is the need of the hour to revamp the whole taxation system, he said, adding that now tax liabilities can be discharged through credit cards and from anywhere.

There is a factor called “Paying taxes”, which contributes in determining the overall ranking of a country in terms of ease of doing business, he said. Pakistan’s ranking in paying taxes plunged 16 notches to 172 as compared to 156 last year. There are 47 different types of taxes in Pakistan as compared to 13 in India. The time consumed to pay these 47 taxes is 311 hours in Pakistan as compared to 168 hours in Sri Lanka for the same number of taxes, he added.