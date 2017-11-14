Tue November 14, 2017
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2017

SECP extends deadline

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has extended the deadline to file annual returns, a statement said on Monday. In order to facilitate the corporate sector, the SECP has extended the last date of filing statutory returns, ie, Form 29, Form A and B and annual accounts, considering the difficulty faced by the corporate sectors due to weekend. The returns can now be filed up to November 15, 2017 and November 30, 2017, respectively, without any additional filing fee, it added.

