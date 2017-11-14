MCB-AH Savings launches centre

KARACHI: MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited (MCB-AH) recently launched its savings centre in Multan, a statement said on Monday. The savings centre located in United Mall Abdali Road Multan has been launched with the aim to bring ease, convenience and digital investment solutions closer to the local residents, it added. A team of experts will be available at the centre to assist customers and provide them with personalised financial advice, it said.