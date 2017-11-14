State Bank organises awareness session

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) organised a “Compliance Forum Session” for the guidance and awareness of financial institutions in implementation of risk-based approach and caution them regarding the upcoming Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) mutual evaluation of Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.

The session was chaired by executive director, Banking Policy and Regulations Group, who observed that the AML/CFT compliance is a global phenomenon, which has implications for economic and trade-related activities with the rest of the world.

He highlighted the importance of implementing AML/CFT regime and need for further improvements in the areas of transaction monitoring through sophisticated technology coupled with appropriate human resources for identifying and reporting suspicious transactions under the AML laws.

The SBP official urged reporting entities to refine their efforts in risk-based AML/CFT compliance and prepare well for the upcoming AML/CFT assessment.

In his presentation, the official discussed in detail the essential elements of technical compliance and effectiveness of FATF recommendations in the context of upcoming AML/CFT mutual evaluation of Pakistan.

During the session, the requisite actions, including preparation of statistics / responses to FATF assessment criteria came up for discussion and it was observed that the whole process would require dedicated efforts and seamless coordination from all AML/CFT stakeholders.

The presentation was followed by a question and answer session. Besides senior officials from the supervisory departments of SBP, relevant officers from banks, developments finance institutions (DFIs), microfinance banks (MFBs), exchange companies and payment system operators also participated in the session.

In accordance with the Asia-Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) membership rules, every member country is required to undergo a process of mutual evaluation / assessment to determine the level of compliance with the international AML/CFT standards.

Mutual evaluation involves a desk-based review, as well as an on-site visit by a team of experts drawn from the member countries to assess a country’s AML/CFT systems.

Previously, Pakistan has undergone two mutual evaluations in 2005 and 2009 and next mutual evaluation on FATF’s revised standards is expected to start in the first quarter of 2018.