Copper climbs

Melbourne :London copper on Monday climbed away from one-month lows hit last week, buoyed by steady demand and as the dollar hovered below recent peaks.

"Investors will be looking at Chinese fixed asset investment and industrial production numbers for October (released Tuesday) to glean any signs of weakening demand for commodities," ANZ said in a report.

London Metal Exchange copper had edged up 0.7 percent to $6,832.50 a tonne by 0719 GMT, erasing small losses from the previous session.

Prices last week fell to the weakest in around a month at $6,761.50 a tonne. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper finished up 0.3 percent at 53,650 yuan ($8,076) a tonne. LME nickel rallied 2.3 percent, rebounding after prices hit their weakest in more than a week on Friday.