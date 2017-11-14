Corn falls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sydney :U.S. corn inched down on Monday as forecasts for record North American production kept prices near one-year lows.
The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.2 percent at $3.43 a bushel by 0151 GMT, having gained 0.6 percent in the previous session. Corn late last week hit its lowest in a year at $3.40-3/4 a bushel. The most active soybean futures were little changed at $9.86-3/4 a bushel, after firming 0.2 percent on Friday.
The most active wheat futures were up 0.2 percent at $4.30-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.6 percent on Friday. USDA supply/demand reports last week raised estimates of the U.S. corn yield to a record-high 175.4 bushels per acre, topping trade expectations.
Plentiful global wheat supplies and a large Russian harvest have been putting downward pressure on prices.
Sydney :U.S. corn inched down on Monday as forecasts for record North American production kept prices near one-year lows.
The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.2 percent at $3.43 a bushel by 0151 GMT, having gained 0.6 percent in the previous session. Corn late last week hit its lowest in a year at $3.40-3/4 a bushel. The most active soybean futures were little changed at $9.86-3/4 a bushel, after firming 0.2 percent on Friday.
The most active wheat futures were up 0.2 percent at $4.30-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.6 percent on Friday. USDA supply/demand reports last week raised estimates of the U.S. corn yield to a record-high 175.4 bushels per acre, topping trade expectations.
Plentiful global wheat supplies and a large Russian harvest have been putting downward pressure on prices.
Comments