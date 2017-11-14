Tue November 14, 2017
Business

R
Reuters
November 14, 2017

Corn falls

Sydney :U.S. corn inched down on Monday as forecasts for record North American production kept prices near one-year lows.

The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.2 percent at $3.43 a bushel by 0151 GMT, having gained 0.6 percent in the previous session. Corn late last week hit its lowest in a year at $3.40-3/4 a bushel. The most active soybean futures were little changed at $9.86-3/4 a bushel, after firming 0.2 percent on Friday.

The most active wheat futures were up 0.2 percent at $4.30-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.6 percent on Friday. USDA supply/demand reports last week raised estimates of the U.S. corn yield to a record-high 175.4 bushels per acre, topping trade expectations.

Plentiful global wheat supplies and a large Russian harvest have been putting downward pressure on prices.

