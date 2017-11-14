Gold steadies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru :Gold prices were little changed on Monday, but held near the previous session´s low, pressured by a firmer dollar and expectations of a series of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year and in 2018. Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,275.63 per ounce at 0431 GMT.
On Friday, gold dropped 0.7 percent for its biggest one-day percentage fall since Oct. 26, weighed down by a rise in U.S. Treasury bond yields. U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 0.1 percent to $1,275.80.
"The sell-off (on Friday) underlines the sensitivity of gold to the U.S. yield curve and further emphasizes that the safe haven premium in the gold price is mainly non-existent at the moment," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst with OANDA. "Gold´s fate will not be its own as we enter the home stretch of 2017."
Bengaluru :Gold prices were little changed on Monday, but held near the previous session´s low, pressured by a firmer dollar and expectations of a series of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year and in 2018. Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,275.63 per ounce at 0431 GMT.
On Friday, gold dropped 0.7 percent for its biggest one-day percentage fall since Oct. 26, weighed down by a rise in U.S. Treasury bond yields. U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 0.1 percent to $1,275.80.
"The sell-off (on Friday) underlines the sensitivity of gold to the U.S. yield curve and further emphasizes that the safe haven premium in the gold price is mainly non-existent at the moment," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst with OANDA. "Gold´s fate will not be its own as we enter the home stretch of 2017."
Comments