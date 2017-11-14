Gold steadies

Bengaluru :Gold prices were little changed on Monday, but held near the previous session´s low, pressured by a firmer dollar and expectations of a series of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year and in 2018. Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,275.63 per ounce at 0431 GMT.

On Friday, gold dropped 0.7 percent for its biggest one-day percentage fall since Oct. 26, weighed down by a rise in U.S. Treasury bond yields. U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 0.1 percent to $1,275.80.

"The sell-off (on Friday) underlines the sensitivity of gold to the U.S. yield curve and further emphasizes that the safe haven premium in the gold price is mainly non-existent at the moment," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst with OANDA. "Gold´s fate will not be its own as we enter the home stretch of 2017."