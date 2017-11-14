Dollar gains

LONDON: The dollar edged higher on Monday as last week´s spike in U.S. bond yields supported the currency, with sterling -- battered by political headwinds -- the biggest loser.

Sterling was down 0.7 percent at $1.3087, dropping away from an eight-day peak of $1.3229 scaled on Friday on better-than-expected British industry data.

The Sunday Times reported that 40 members of parliament from British Prime Minister Theresa May´s Conservative Party have agreed to sign a letter of no-confidence in her. That is eight short of the number needed to trigger a leadership contest, through which May could be forced from office. "The political news over the weekend show that her position is coming under increasing pressure and currency markets are reacting to that," said Alvin Tan, an FX strategist at Societe Generale in London, who recommends holding euros against sterling. The newspaper report lifted implied currency volatility on sterling -- market gauges to predict price movements for currencies -- from recent lows even as FX options market data showed positions were evenly balanced.