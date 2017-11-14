Tue November 14, 2017
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2017

Rupee remains range-bound

The rupee remained in a narrow-range on Monday, amid dull dollar demand and sluggish activity. The rupee finished at 105.43 against the dollar, down two paisas as compared to the previous closing of 105.41 in the interbank market. In the open market, the rupee was traded at 107.20/40 against the dollar. 

