Palm oil declines

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended declines on Monday, heading for their third straight session of falls, as it weakened in line with overnight losses in soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

A stronger ringgit, palm´s currency of trade, also weighed on the tropical oil, said a trader, as this makes the oilseed more expensive for foreign buyers. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.6 percent at 2,781 ringgit ($664.52) a tonne at the midday break. Traded volumes stood at 16,195 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon on Monday.