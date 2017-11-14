Stocks end down in subdued trade

Stocks edged lower in thin trading on Monday, as investors took to the sidelines in directionless market, dealers said.

They added that the investors stayed away from taking fresh positions in the absence of any positive triggers and rising concerns over the country’s political landscape. “Renewed concerns over economic uncertainty and dismal outlook after World Bank Pakistan Development update on unsustainable current account balance played a catalyst role in bearish close,” said analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s KSE-100 shares index shed 0.47 percent or 195.81 points to close at 41,239.89 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 0.45 percent or 95.44 points to close at 21,007.86 points. As many as 357 scrips were active of which 117 advanced, 214 declined and 26 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 87.44 million shares as compared with the turnover of 128.057 million shares a day earlier. Analysts said investor support was in selected oil, banking and auto stocks on higher global crude prices, surging cement dispatches, however trade remained low amid political noise.

An analyst at Elixir Securities said market overall witnessed a very dull trading session as general lack of interest from institutions and retail investors alike culminated in a dismal turnover of just under $35 million on KSE All Index, “lowest since May 2015”.

Index traded in a band of almost 300 points with some exception of trading volumes of oil & gas development company (OGDC) and Maple Leaf Cement (MLCF) going over a million mark. “Negativity in the market can be attributed to cautious stance adopted by investors ahead of the semi-annual review of MSCI-EM index,” said Maaz Mulla at JS Global.

Going forward, analysts see range-bound trading in near-term with 42,100 remaining an important resistance level for Index to terminate ongoing bearish structure. Companies reflecting highest gains include Sapphire Textile up Rs87.51 to close at Rs1,859.95/share and Khyber Tobacco up Rs40 to close at Rs1,390/share.

Companies reflecting most losses include Nestle Pakistan down Rs150 to close at Rs11,850/share and Rafhan Maize down Rs31 to end at Rs6,969/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in TRG Pakistan with a turnover of 13.04 million shares. The scrip gained Rs1.36 to close at Rs34.50/share. Azgard Nine was second with a turnover of 7.5 million shares. It gained 12 paisas to close at Rs14.36/share. Dost Steels was third with a turnover of 6.9 million shares. It gained 16 paisas to finish at Rs13.44/share.