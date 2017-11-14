Supply deficit tightens in 2018: OPEC, allies unlikely to delay decision on oil cut extension

ABU DHABI/LONDON: OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers are moving towards deciding at their November 30 meeting whether to extend a global agreement to curb oil supply further into 2018, two ministers said on Monday, a quicker time frame than previously indicated.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, plus Russia and nine other producers, are cutting output by about 1.8 million barrels per day until March in an attempt to eradicate a glut, and are considering extending the deal for longer.

Reuters reported last month, citing OPEC sources, that producers were leaning towards prolonging the agreement until the end of 2018, though the decision could be postponed until early next year depending on the market. But United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said on Monday he saw no need for the decision to be delayed beyond the Nov. 30 meeting in Vienna.

His Omani counterpart voiced confidence there would be an agreement this month. "I don´t see the need to delay the decision until March. We are not going to meet in that quarter unless it is extraordinary," Mazroui said at an energy industry conference.

If there is a decision to extend the supply cut it will be until the end of 2018, said the Omani oil minister, Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhi, adding that he did not think producers would agree to deepen the curbs.

Mazroui, whose country next year holds the rotating OPEC presidency, said that while the UAE backed an extension, he could not say yet whether it would support maintaining the supply cut until the end of 2018.In its November oil market report, OPEC increased the forecast for 2018 demand for its crude by 360,000 bpd from last month´s report to 33.42 million bpd.

It also said industrialised countries´ September commercial oil inventories, a key marker OPEC uses to measure market balance, fall by 23.6 million barrels to 2.985 billion barrels. Stocks were 154 million barrels above the five-year average, the excess that OPEC aims to eliminate.

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo, speaking at the same event, said participants in the deal are committed to achieving market stability. –Meanwhile, OPEC raised its forecast for demand for its oil in 2018 and said its deal with

other producers to cut output was reducing excess oil in storage, potentially pushing the global market into a deficit next year. It also said in a monthly report it had cut its estimate of 2018 supply from producers outside the group and said oil use would grow faster than previously thought due to a stronger-than-expected world economy.

OPEC said the world would need 33.42 million barrels per day (bpd) of OPEC crude next year, up 360,000 bpd from its previous forecast and marking the fourth consecutive monthly increase in the projection from its first estimate made in July.

"The global economic growth dynamic has continued its broad-based and relatively strong momentum," OPEC said. "The ongoing momentum could still provide some slight upside potential."

Oil prices, which are trading close to the highest since 2015, rose further towards $64 a barrel after the report was issued. Crude is still about half its level of mid-2014, when a build-up of excess supply led to a price collapse.

The 14-country producer group said its oil output in October, as assessed by secondary sources, was below the 2018 demand forecast at 32.59 million bpd, a drop of about 150,000 bpd from September.

The report´s OPEC production figures mean compliance with the supply cut by the 11 members with output targets has risen above 100 percent from 98 percent in September, according to a Reuters calculation. "The high conformity levels of participating OPEC and non-OPEC producing countries ... have clearly played a key role in supporting stability in the oil market and placing it on a more sustainable path," the report said. Should OPEC keep pumping at October´s level, the market could move into a deficit next year, the report indicates.