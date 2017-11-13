Random thoughts : Education and technology

Part - I

Our country is going through a difficult time. But very few people, especially those in power, realise that most of our problems stem from the lack of sufficient education and expertise in science and technology.

All developed countries have one thing in common: a high standard of education and excellence in science and technology. On the contrary, in our country, ‘technocrat’ seems to be a dirty word in the mouths of rulers and politicians. They don’t seem to understand that even countries with recent tremendous progress, like China, Turkey and Malaysia, owe their progress to a strong and sustained investment in education and technology.

Surah 20, Ayat 114 of the Holy Quran states that the Almighty ordered Prophet Muhammad (pbuh): “And say: My Lord! Increase me in knowledge”. Though brief, this order encapsulates to the profoundest degree the Quranic position on knowledge and education. And our Holy Prophet (pbuh) himself prayed: “God! Grant me knowledge of the ultimate nature of things”.

Here the word “knowledge” not only means an increase in information, but also entails awareness about the truth about the material universe. The world we live in, the land and the seas, the celestial bodies and our own bodies, the flora and fauna and the history of human societies has to be opened to us by countless pioneers. Many of these discoveries remain anonymous in the deep recesses of the past.

More recent history reveals man’s compulsion to know whatever is to be known. As Aristotle said, “all men by nature desire to know”. The Holy Quran (Surah 2 Ayat 31) states that: “Adam is taught the names of all things”. The Holy Prophet (pbuh) ordered: “Strive to acquire knowledge, even if you have to go to China”.

Inherent in this injunction is the abolition of linguistic and cultural prejudices – which so often work against the acquisition of knowledge – and an understanding of other people and cultures. As a result, the search for truth and its corollary – the acquisition of knowledge – is essentially part and parcel of Islam. It is, therefore, neither incidental nor accidental that, from the seventh century onwards, there was an amazing pool of supreme talent in the Muslim World. Muslims searched for knowledge wherever it was to be had.

During the peak of Muslim power, the Arabs founded Baitul Hikmahs and Naimiyyas. These were institutions of advanced learning and were the equivalent of observatories and laboratories where scholars, artists, philosophers and scientists gathered from across the world. Many names from that famous era – Al-Farabi, Ibn-e-Sina, Ibn-e-Rushd, al-Khwarizmi, Razi, Al-Masudi, Wafa, Al-Biruni, al-Tusi, Nasiruddin, Ibn al-Nafis, Ibn-e-Baja, Ibn-e-Tufail and Al-Kindi – have reverberated through the ages. Ironically, given the importance of Aristotle and other Greeks to the advancement of knowledge in Europe, the largest body of scientific knowledge that the Western world acquired, was kept alive in the Arab World and was only passed into post-Dark Ages Europe in the late Middle Ages. The true heirs of Aristotle were the Muslims!

In the Holy Quran, we also read (in Surah 45, Ayat 13): “And He has subjected to you as from Him all that is in the heavens and on earth: behold in that are Signs indeed for those who reflect”. It is incumbent on “those who reflect” to probe the possibilities present in the universe and harness them through technological development for the advancement of mankind.

With such a strong heritage, it is all the more tragic that Muslims today have been reduced to intellectual impotence and have fallen far behind in developing state-of-the-art science and technology. In the past, temporary technological superiority oscillated between the East and the West. But the gap was never as insurmountable as it is now for the Muslim world. It is the West that today sets the pace for scientific and technological development and Muslims are consigned to the ignominious status of underdevelopment.

Several factors contributed to the decline of Muslim intellectualism from approximately the 14th century onwards. First, the eruption of Mongol hordes into civilised Muslim kingdoms in Asia and the fall of the Muslim empires had a profound impact. Second, this period approximately coincided with the Renaissance. This propelled the Europeans to look outwards in search of knowledge and provided an impetus for the development of military technology that facilitated the colonisation of technologically-inferior lands. Meanwhile, the Muslim world’s social and political developments proved inimical to the spirit of enquiry and development. This ultimately rendered it helpless in the face of the Western European imperialism of the 18th and 19th centuries. This seriously disrupted the economic, cultural and educational development of the colonies, which were used only to serve the interest of the new rulers. The education of the ‘native’ to support the administrative machinery was selective and scientific and the industrial growth of the colonies was deliberately thwarted.

After the Second World War, the era of Western imperialism and colonialism came to an end and heralded the independence of the colonial territories. However, the acquisition of independent nationhood and the tumult that often accompanied it was not followed by economic and technological independence.

The vast wealth accumulated by imperialist countries and their exploitation of colonial territories, which fuelled the Industrial Revolution in the West, had ensured an economic disparity and technological deprivation between the colonies and the rulers. This disparity was deliberately reinforced in the post-colonial period to result in a division of countries into the developed world of the West and Japan and the underdeveloped – or the more charitable label of ‘developing’ – third world, which included all Muslim countries within its ambit.

To be continued

