Part - II: The battle for power

King Salman assumed power in Saudi Arabia in January 2015. Just two months later, in March 2015, he initiated the Saudi Army action against the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Then, in January 2016, 47 people were hanged on charges of terrorism. It was the largest number of hangings in any country in the 21st century. The victims included a renowned scholar Nimr al-Nimr, whose hanging badly affected the already tense relations with Iran. Almost at the same time, a grand Vision 2030 was unveiled in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) that stipulated sweeping reforms. One of the points of this vision was to wean the economy away from oil revenues.

The sale of shares in Saudi Aramco – the state oil company – was another promise of the same vision. The recently-imprisoned Prince Al-Waleed is reported to have opposed the sale of the Aramco shares. Many large American oil companies have been interested in buying the Aramco shares and even US President Trump has facilitated their attempts. Moreover, Prince Al-Waleed had also sparred with Trump on Twitter before the latter’s election as president. Trump has kept that grudge alive and an American nod in the recent arrests and changes is also visible.

On his first foreign trip as president, Trump landed in the KSA in May 2017 and concluded trade agreements worth $380 billion, including arms sales of over $110 billion. With the recent changes, the ministries of internal security and finance have also got new ministers while the defence ministry was already with the crown prince. So now, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has strengthened his hold over the three most important ministries that were previously with different clans of the royal family.

Though the changes have come under the guise of an anti-corruption drive, it is not clear who indulged in corruption and when and where it took place. It is also unclear who didn’t do it. If so much corruption was rampant, what was the royal family doing up until now? If the present ruling clan has dominated Saudi politics for the past 50 years, how could the present rulers be unaware and unconnected with corruption and malpractices?

Another recent change in the KSA is the dismissal of Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah, a son of the former King Abdullah who didn’t belong to the Sudairi clan. The dismissed prince was the last of the Abdullah offspring who had any high governmental position. Now, in the name of ‘anti-corruption’, a large number of assets that belonged to the arrested princes are being frozen – obviously the largest of these asset will be from Prince Al-Waleed. With this upheaval, Saudi politics is entering a new and interesting phase of its history. With the concerts of the famous Egyptian singer, Umme Kulthum, being aired on TV and women driving on the roads, the struggle for complete power is moving in tandem.

It has been 85 years since the formation of the KSA in 1932. But some of its features have not changed at all. For instance, the absolute monarchy is still thriving and the inner conspiracies of the royal family are also there. First, in 1964, Faisal removed King Saud with the help from the Sudairi clan. Eleven years later, King Faisal was shot dead by one of his nephews in 1975. Then King Khalid put the KSA on the path to more conservatism propped up by the Sudairi clan.

Another permanent feature, just like it is in Pakistan, has been an almost unconditional leaning toward the US. Both Pakistani and Saudi rulers have benefited a lot from America and have also served it well. The KSA has bought billions of dollars worth of arms and, as a quid pro quo, the US has never protested the state of human rights. Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have fought in the proxy war against the USSR, precipitating its departure and disintegration. Lately, Pakistan has – to some extent – distanced itself from the US and is inclined towards China. However, the KSA is still enamoured by the US.

The socioeconomic changes in the KSA auger well. But politically, there is no sign of any democratic trace. Saudi Arabia is still ruled by a medieval dispensation. If the new crown prince brings about some political reforms, it will empower the Saudi people. Otherwise, the stories of corruption will just be considered an extension of the power struggle.

The first part of this series was published under the title, ‘The battle for power in the kingdom’. This is the final part.

The writer holds a PhD from theUniversity of Birmingham, UK andworks in Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]