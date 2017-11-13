Rohingya misery

As concern about the fate of the 600,000 Rohingya people, who lived in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state before an exodus began in the wake of state brutality in August this year grows, the UN Security Council has said in one of its strongest statements on the issue that the government in Naypyidaw needs to ensure ‘no further excessive use of military force’ in Rakhine. The statement comes just ahead of a joint summit between the UN and Asean to address the plight of the Rohingya. Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, is expected to attend the meeting. Myanmar has insisted the Rohingya are not a recognised ethnic group, but are rather Bengali migrants living illegally in the country. This view has been challenged by the human rights community which has criticised the scorched earth campaign against them as ethnic cleansing.

While the UN has demanded access to Rakhine state so it can inspect conditions there for the Rohingya who remain, and has also demanded they be given access to education, health and permitted free movement, there is also deep concern about the situation of the Rohingya already living in camps. A Unicef survey conducted at the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh earlier this month found that amongst the 25,000 refugees, 7.5 percent of the children suffer acute malnutrition. This is a figure considerably higher than what was noted for the children in May – some months before they began their flight from Rakhine state. The UN has warned that the desperate flight of the Rohingya community across borders and the conditions in inadequate camps have contributed to worsening health amongst the refugees. They face a severe shortage of food and water, combined with unhygienic living conditions. Two thousand acutely malnourished children are currently being treated by Unicef and its partners. Other international humanitarian groups have also been providing aid to camps for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and other countries. They, however, point out that the assistance the refugees are receiving is grossly inadequate. Quite clearly, some longer-lasting solution to the problem has become essential. We hope that the meeting between UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the leaders of Southeast Asian nations can find a way forward, enabling the Rohingya to be better protected in Myanmar, and for the racist onslaught they have faced to be brought to an end.