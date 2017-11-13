BSF abducts five Pakistani fishermen

KARACHI: The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) abducted five Pakistani fishermen along with their five boats by violating maritime boundaries on Sunday. Spokesman of the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF) said that the Indian BSF kidnapped five fishermen along with five small boats while they were fishing in the Jati area in River Indus. The abducted fishermen belong to village Zero Point included Faiz Muhammad, Bilu Malah, Yaseen Ali, Asghar and Musa Malah. A couple of days earlier, the Indian BSF had abducted three Pakistani fishermen hailing from village Zero Point from the same point.