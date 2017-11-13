Mon November 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

I
INP
November 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

BSF abducts five Pakistani fishermen

BSF abducts five Pakistani fishermen

KARACHI: The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) abducted five Pakistani fishermen along with their five boats by violating maritime boundaries on Sunday. Spokesman of the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF) said that the Indian BSF kidnapped five fishermen along with five small boats while they were fishing in the Jati area in River Indus. The abducted fishermen belong to village Zero Point included Faiz Muhammad, Bilu Malah, Yaseen Ali, Asghar and Musa Malah. A couple of days earlier, the Indian BSF had abducted three Pakistani fishermen hailing from village Zero Point from the same point.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement