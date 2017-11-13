Mon November 13, 2017
MD
Monitoring Desk
November 13, 2017

Dr Asim meets Farooq Sattar, conveys Zardari’s message

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Karachi Division President Dr Asim met Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) chief Dr Farooq Sattar at his residence in PIB Colony on Sunday. The PPP leader also conveyed PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s important message to Dr Farooq Sattar.

In the meeting, the MQM-P chief and the PPP leader discussed several ways to promote the working relationship between their parties. They also discussed the position of various political leaders, who were joining different political parties. “We should have a better understanding with each other and promote the culture of unity,” Dr Asim said. “We should work together with an understanding to improve the situation of the people of Sindh.”

