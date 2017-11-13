Pakistan, PML-N integrally connected: Saad

LAHORE: PML-N and Pakistan are integrally connected, Railways Minister Saad Rafique said this Sunday while addressing meetings of the party’s office-bearers in his constituency NA-125. He said defence of the Constitution and protection of people’s rights were the primary responsibility of the PML-N.

He said national solidarity, sovereignty, development and stability were possible only through the rule of Constitution and continuity of democracy. He said any attempt to defame democracy would be foiled like as was done in the past. Conspiracies and compulsion could not stop the PML-N and Nawaz from serving the nation, he added.

CPEC, controlling loadshedding, peace in Karachi, war against terrorism, protection of national sovereignty, independent foreign policy and economic stability are achievements of Nawaz, he added. He urged the party workers to prepare themselves for the next phase of struggle and said any attempt to delay the elections would be foiled.