Shahbaz introduced culture of hard work: Lord Nazir

LAHORE: Lord Nazir Ahmed has praised Punjab chief minister, saying the new culture of hard work, introduced by Shahbaz Sharif, has boosted the spirit of public service, resulting in progress of the province in several sectors.

The lord called on the chief minister here Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz said the PML-N government was serving the nation as an obligation. He said solid policies of the PML-N government were producing results and people had rejected those who tried to obstruct progress and development in the country.

He said the next generations would be given a Pakistan free from allegations and lies. He said Pakistan of 2017 is more secure, peaceful and developed, and the mission of public service would continue.

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Afzal Bhatti was also present on the occasion. The CM also chaired a meeting of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute and discussed progress on the project.

He said the Institute was a project of great significance. The meeting expressed satisfaction on the recruitment process of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for the project.

The CM said kidney and liver patients would get free treatment at the Institute. He said the Punjab government was spending Rs19 billion on this project to make it an international standard health facility. Board of Governors President Prof Dr Saeed Akhtar gave a briefing on the project.

Meanwhile, talking to a parliamentarian from Muzaffargarh Sultan Mehmud Hinjra, the CM said measures taken by the PML-N government for progress and development were producing results.

He said whenever PML-N came to power it served the public with constructive thinking and patriotism. He said the PML-N did not believe in politics of lies and allegations, and all promises of public service had been materialised.

Shahbaz said the PML-N tenure was a proof of transparency, service and honesty and journey of progress and development would continue. He said billions of rupees had been spent on development projects in neglected areas and special attention was being paid to south Punjab. He said south Punjab was very close to his heart and the PML-N government would make all-out efforts for development of the region.

Also, in his condolence message, the chief minister expressed grief and sorrow over the death of poet and prose writer Mashkoor Hussain Yaad. The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to face this loss with fortitude. He said services of Yaad for promotion of Urdu literature and language would be remembered for a long time.

In his message on World Kindness Day, Shahbaz Sharif said the purpose of the day was to create awareness in the public about activities of kindness. He said Islam teaches us kindness, love and tolerance and the man has been created for love, care and kindness with his fellow human beings.