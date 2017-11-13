I burn my boats to meet my goals: Imran

MIANWALI: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said, “I burn my boats to meet goals”, Geo News reported. He advised the graduating students of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) to never compromise on their identity. While addressing the students, Imran said “Drawing lines on a donkey won’t make it a zebra,” adding that the nation is confused as it is behind other countries in every field. Those who adopt cultures they are not born into can’t keep track of their identity, he added.

Imran, who was the chief guest at the university’s convocation on Sunday, said, “You should never forget your identity”. Quaid-i-Azam didn’t want to make Pakistan for his own sake, he added.

Speaking about his political journey, Imran said people made fun of every move he made in the beginning. He remarked had he left politics during hard times, the PTI would have not been formed. He also reiterated his earlier claims that unemployment is the country’s biggest problem.