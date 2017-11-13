If leaders will invest abroad, then who will invest here: Khursheed

SUKKUR: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has said that if leaders will invest abroad, then who will invest in Pakistan. He added that the government had totally failed in solving the problems of people.

He was addressing farmers and young people at his residence in Sukkur before leaving for Karachi. The opposition leader said: “Farmers are in poor condition. The young generation is relentlessly looking for jobs. Unemployment and inflation have reached a new high. Gas and power loadshedding have added more troubles to the lives of people. However, the government has made no arrangements or efforts to provide relief to the people. Projects like the Lahore Metrobus, Orange Line and Green Line cannot provide relief to 200 million people.”

Khursheed Shah said that officers should solve the problems of people like servants, not masters. “In this regard, no negligence will be tolerated,” he said. “We will continue to struggle until the problems of farmers are solved.”

In the end, Shah said that people will bring the PPP into power in the upcoming general elections with a heavy mandate. “The PPP, after coming into power, will help the young generation seek better employment opportunities. People should prepare for elections and the elections will be held on time,” the opposition leader concluded.