Game being played in Karachi, but Imran won’t get anything: Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said Karachi's political situation was odd, as a strange game was being played with the people of Karachi.

He termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan a puppet and predicted his failure in Karachi’s political arena, just like other puppets in that city. He said the PTI chief would get nothing in Karachi. However, he added, it was the right of Imran Khan to visit Karachi or any other part of the country for his political objectives.

The PPP chairman promised that his party would ensure development of Karachi and come up with a clean leadership in the mega city. "We are struggling to give Karachi a sense of ownership and we know Karachi's citizens won't pay heed to puppet politicians," he said. Like all previous puppets, these puppets would also fail, he added.

Demanding justice in Model Town and Hudaibiya Paper Mills cases, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could no more deceive the nation. Addressing a gathering of party workers at the death anniversary of PPP Secretary General Jahangir Badr, he said that besides Hudaibiya Paper Mills corruption reference, the Model Town killings case should also be opened against the PML-N leaders.

The PPP chief expressed his hope that the court would do justice in the Hudaibiya reference, adding that justice should also be done in the Model Town case, where affected families were still awaiting justice.

Bilawal said Nawaz Sharif was making all efforts to save his skin while spreading confusion regarding Panama case. He said the case of PanamaLeaks was related to Nawaz Sharif and he was trying to make it controversial, adding that the nation could no more be misled by him.

Nawaz is trying to confuse his personal problem of Panama with the chronic issues facing the country to save himself. He said Nawaz would not succeed in his attempts, as the Pakistani people were witnessing whatever was happening. He said Panama is an international issue and Nawaz Sharif would fail in his efforts.

Earlier on Sunday, Bilawal Bhutto said in a tweet that the recent political developments in Karachi were a farce, adding that the city deserves better politics. Bilawal said the PPP had neither left its vision nor changed its mindset. The party is still standing on the same grounds, he affirmed.

Paying rich tribute to the late Jahangir Badr, Bilawal said his entire life reflected the spirit of struggle and sacrifice for democracy. He said Badr never compromised on principles nor did he ever change his loyalty with party and his entire political journey was a beacon of light for the party stalwarts. The gathering was also attended by a large number of political figures, who lauded the struggle of Jahangir Badr for the party and democracy.