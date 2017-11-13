Mon November 13, 2017
Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2017

Highway accidents

Many people have lost their lives in road accidents along the highway from Dadu to Jamshoro over the years. Two-way traffic runs through a narrow road and poses a precarious situation for commuters. Accidents have increased along this route  after the Amri Bridge was connected with this highway. As a result, those who travel on this road have been heavily inconvenienced.

It has been observed that mostly passenger coaches meet with accidents along the highway as drivers seldom follow traffic rules. Moreover, there is no traffic police to monitor the flow of cars along the route. Cameras should be installed on this highway in order to punish speeding drivers.

Riaz Rustamani (Dadu)

Comments

