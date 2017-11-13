Physical punishment

This February, the Sindh government ordered all education institutions to refrain from hitting children. Corporal punishments were prohibited to save children from physical torture. However, in our country, the implementation of laws takes a lot of time. It is a sad truth that teachers in various government schools are still in favour of physical punishments. Children are still subjected to corporal punishment and there is no one to listen to their pleas. It is hard to understand why teachers cannot discipline a child without hitting him. Some students are weak. They cannot understand new concepts in a day or two. They require help and extra attention of teachers. If a student doesn’t know an answer, it is because he is unable to understand the concept. After being hit by a teacher, a student cannot tell the right answer. Teachers need to understand this. Instead of understanding a student’s point of view, our teachers give physical punishment to innocent students. Such punishments have negative effects on a child’s mental health.

The concerned authorities must keep a check on education institutions across the province. Why are the institutions not following the orders of the government? Since corporal punishment is not allowed, parents too have a right to lodge a complaint with the concerned department about such violations. The need of the hour is to train teachers. New methods should be introduced to discipline a child. Through physical punishments, we are actually destroying the future of our children with our own hands. People should come forward and protest. Steps should be taken to boost the confidence of weaker students who require extra help and attention.

Izhar Ali Shah Syed (Jacobabad)