Traffic jams

This is to draw the attention of the Sindh government to the problems caused by everyday traffic jams in Karachi. The roads have become too narrow to accommodate the number of vehicles running on them. Since last eight months the Green Line Bus Project is under construction and the never-ending construction work in progress at various places is also a cause of traffic jams. In the mornings, there are long queues of vehicles moving sluggishly from Numaish to Tower. Everyone wants to speed but of course, they can’t. On the other hand, when traffic is moving smoothly, motorcyclists, rickshaws and bus drivers break traffic rules and create complications for others.

It is deplorable that there is no way for even an ambulance to pass through. What if a seriously ill patient is being taken to the hospital? Will he or she have to wait till the traffic clears? The government should make separate lanes for ambulances. The higher authorities and the department of traffic police should take some action in this regard so that everyone can travel with comfort and ease.

Mohammad Moiz ul Haq (Karachi)