Mon November 13, 2017
Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2017



Obey the law

Millions of children in Pakistan are working to feed their families. Poverty has forced these underage children to bear harsh working conditions. Although the government has put a ban on child labour, the implementation of these laws is nowhere to be seen.

Children should have pens in their hands and not tools. They are the future of the country. But it seems that fate is not on the side of these children. They carry the responsibility of their families on their weak shoulders. If we want our country to progress, we must first get rid of child labour.

Samsa Basheer (Turbat)

