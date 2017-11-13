The Afghan war

On November 4, at least 10 Afghan civilians, including women and children, were killed in a NATO airstrike in the volatile northern province of Kunduz. Unfortunately, the dead included infants aged as young as three months and other children. Meanwhile, protests erupted in Kunduz after the airstrike, with dozens of relatives of those killed in the airstrike rallying outside the governor’s office, carrying the bodies of victims.

In this context, according to the UN figure released in July 2017, the number of civilian deaths in the Afghan war has reached a record high, continuing an almost unbroken trend of nearly a decade of rising casualties. This increased civilian death toll has driven more Afghans away from supporting an international military presence in Afghanistan.

Afia Ambreen (Rawalpindi)