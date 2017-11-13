Where is my home?

I am a retired DSP of Sindh Police. Back in November 1999, I bought a flat and paid the full and final cost of Rs750,000 to the builder. He promised to handover the flat in six months. I also booked two more flats on instalments. The builder charged an extra Rs200,000 for each flat claiming those were corner flats. I paid Rs400,000 on spot and the remaining Rs 160,000 were to be paid in instalments. He took Rs560,000 for the said two flats and later I was told that the flats were not corner flats and denied to accept more instalments.

I met the owner who offered to replace the corner two flats. However, I accepted only one flat — the one bought at the price of Rs750,000 — and the amount paid, Rs560,000, for two corner flats was adjusted in this flat but he did not fulfil his commitment. I had written applications to the CJP and the governor of Sindh. They called a meeting on June 7, 2013, where the builder promised to handover the flats to allottees as soon as the building plan gets approved by the Cantonment Board. The said plan was approved on May 15, 2015, but the builder has not yet handed over the flats to the allotees. The chief justice of Pakistan should look into the matter to alleviate our suffering.

Majid Hussain (Karachi)