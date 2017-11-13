Higher studies

The HEC decided to replace two-year BA and B Sc programmes with a four-year BS programme. The institution moved the Balochistan government to introduce the programme across the province. However, the state of the country’s largest province is not hidden from the world. The education sector is already in shambles. Now, the BS programme has been introduced in education institutions, but no qualified teachers are available to run the programme.

Throughout the world, undergrad degrees are taught with great care and caution. Why are the concerned authorities willing to destroy us? The provincial government must pay attention to the province’s dilapidated education sector and take necessary steps to improve it. Students in Balochistan deserve quality education.

Ali Jan Maqsood (Turbat)