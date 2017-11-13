Price check

In Pakistan when a certain item gains a good reputation in the market its quality starts deteriorating, but its cost continues to go high. Sliced bread is one of the most common grocery items in our country. But the bread available in markets is of inferior quality as compared with its original quality. One will find big holes in the bread and when jam or butter is spread on it, the dressing leaks out through the holes. When a complaint is filed with manufacturers, they only make false promises and assure that it will not happen again. However, instead of improving the quality of product, these manufacturers only raise prices. Since the government has totally failed to control the prices of vegetables, owners of other commodities got confidence and they have too increased the prices of their products. A dozen of poultry egg used to be sold at Rs110 in winter. Now, the price of a dozen eggs has shot up to Rs140.

Can anyone in the government stabilise the prices of different eatable items? The common man is in deep trouble as it has become totally beyond his means to make both ends meet. The government is requested to form a price control committee and reduce the miseries of the common man. An iron hand is required to deal with traders.

Zahid Ali Khan (Rawalpindi)