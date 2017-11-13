Association demands promotion of female teachers

MANSEHRA: The All Teachers Association has threatened to launch a protest campaign if female teachers were not promoted within a week in accordance with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government policy.

"The promotions of female teachers have been withheld for the last three consecutive years. Their male counterparts have been promoted to Basic Pay Scale 14," Waqar Hussain Shah, the district president of the association, told reporters on Sunday. He said that female teachers were discharging their duties with honesty and dedication but even then they were deprived of due promotion.

The office-bearer said promotions of both male and female teachers were due three years ago but male teachers were promoted while female teachers were deprived of their right. He demanded the district education officer (female) to complete the processing process and promote the teachers to the next basic pay scales of 14 and 15 within a week.