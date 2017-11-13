Islamabad traders urged to work together for resolution of problems

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Sheikh Amir Waheed said that the business community of the twin cities should work together and make joint efforts for resolution of their key issues that would help them in promoting business activities.

He said this while talking to Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, President, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajaran Rawalpindi during his visit of their delegation to Chamber House. Sheikh Amir Waheed said that the traders of the twin cities were facing almost common problems and their mutual efforts would send a strong voice to the government for paying better attention to resolve their issues.

He said that government should focus on tax reforms and make tax system simpler and easier that would help in broadening the tax base and improving tax revenue.

He said civic bodies of the twin cities should develop the local markets on modern lines and improve basic infrastructure in the commercial centers in order to facilitate the growth of business activities. He assured that ICCI would provide all possible support to Markazi Amjamun-e-Tajran, Rawalpindi in its efforts aimed at resolving the key issues of traders.

Malik Shahid Ghafoor Parachi, President, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajaran Rawalpindi said that political protests and dharnas have badly affected the business activities due to which traders of the twin cities have suffered huge business losses and urged that government should earmark a separate place for such activities to save traders from further losses. He said that absence of a new rent control act in Islamabad was a genuine and long-standing issues of the local traders and his association would fully support ICCI in its efforts for early promulgation of a balanced rent control act in Islamabad.

Muhammad Naveed Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI said that close liaison between traders of twin cities was the need of the hour to get the major issues resolved.

They said that the cooperation and support of local administration, police and civic bodies needed to facilitate the growth of business activities and stressed that traders of twin cities should make joint efforts to strengthen liaison with these organizations for better redress of key issues.